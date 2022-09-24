Watch Video: People play Garba in swimming pool, netizens ask why

People playing Garba in the swimming pool | ANI

The much awaited Navratri festival is here and preparations for the festival have already began all over India. Garba is a dance form which is an integrated part of the festival. Recently, people from Udaipur, Rajasthan played Garba in swimming pool. Seems astonishing, but it is true.

The video clip of the same was shared by news agency ANI, on Twitter. In the video, a group of men and women from Udaipur can be seen doing Garba inside a swimming pool on a song 'Chogada Tara' from a Bollywood movie 'Loveyatri'.

The song Chogada Tara was composed and sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur. Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain can be seen doing Garba steps on the song.

Watch the video below:

The video got 35,700 views and many reactions from the social media users. Most of the users did not realise the purpose of doing Garba in swimming pool and found it illogical.

Read the reactions of Twitter users below:

They wanted some attention. ANI gave them that attention. — प्रफुल्ल गमरे 𝓟𝓻𝓪𝓯𝓾𝓵𝓵 𝓖𝓪𝓶𝓪𝓻𝓮 (@prafull_tweetz) September 24, 2022

कौन है यह यह लोग..... कहां से आते हैं..??? — Jagat Pradhan (@Jagatbpradhan) September 24, 2022

Insan ke pagalpan ki koi seema nahi — Unaccompanied Thinking (@foolsmanual) September 24, 2022

We lost our traditional way of garba soon they Wil practice on moon I guess 😕 — Jayesh Rana (@JayeshR07) September 24, 2022

Koi sense hai iss bat ki? — लोकवार्त्ता (@lokvartta) September 24, 2022

कुछ भी।

मतलब कुछ भी।



बंद करो भाई — Vivek Pandey🇮🇳 (@vpjaipur) September 24, 2022

मूर्खता की भी सीमा होती है😆 — Narendra nodi (@Narendranodi1) September 24, 2022

Navratri, the 9-day festival that honours Maa Durga and her nine forms, is going to start from September 26, 2022, with the Ghadasthapana rite, and end on October 5, 2022, with the Durga Visarjan.

Twitterati also felt that the group playing Garba in swimming pool need attention, and ANI gave them that. The users also seemed to believe that while being creative is good, doing things that make no sense is not creativity.