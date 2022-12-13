Bhopal: BJP to confront two issues because of Centre’s policy

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Central Government policies may spawn two major issues that can set off troubles for the state government. Eleven months before the elections, the Congress has announced that it will restore the policy of waiving farmers’ loans and the old pension scheme.

The Congress is going to make those schemes a major issue. On the one hand, the party is trying to woo the farmers by writing off their loans. On the other hand, it plans to bring the government servants to its fold through the old pension scheme, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unable to find an issue to counter the Congress on these two schemes.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee launched the new pension scheme. The BJP is not in favour of bringing back the old pension scheme to any of the states ruled by the party, so the MP government will not be able to announce restoration of the old pension scheme.

Waiving of farmers’ loans was a major issue of the Congress in the 2018 election and got their support. The party is going to play the same card as they did in the last election.

The central leadership of the BJP told its state unit in the last election not to announce anything about writing off farmers’ loan. Therefore, the central leadership of the party will not allow the state unit to do it this time, too.

According to political analysts, the party’s central leadership takes decisions on most of the issues. Ergo, it may not be easy for the state government to take a decision on other issues, too.