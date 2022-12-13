Bhopal: Uma to launch fight-to-the-finish stir from Jan 17 against sale of liquor in MP

Former chief minister Uma Bharti |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti has given fresh dates for agitation against sale of liquor. In a tweet, she said she was waiting for the amended liquor policy which will be announced in January and implemented in April.

She said she was hopeful as well as worried. She has indicated that if the amended policy is not of her choice, she will launch a fight-to-finish movement from January 17.

Uma has given dates for her agitation against sale of liquor, but every time her stir is postponed on some pretext or other. She has returned to her residence in Bhopal, but her illness was the reason for her comeback to the city, she said, adding that she will stay at her home because of high blood pressure and blood sugar.