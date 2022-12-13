Bhopal: MP to come up with new youth policy, says CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses Good Governance Convention at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to rollout a new youth policy in Madhya Pradesh. This policy will be formulated on the suggestions received from the youths, said the chief minister while addressing Sushashan Samagam (Good Governance Convention) of CM Fellows held here on Tuesday.

Chouhan said Chief Minister's Fellowship program was created to provide opportunity to the youth to participate in the work of policy, management, implementation, monitoring of the public welfare schemes with the government. CM Fellows were made to assess the implementation of government and public welfare schemes.

Calling upon youths to be zealous and confident, the chief minister said that he works eighteen to nineteen hours a day but doesn't get tired as he thinks positively. He asked youths not to lose hope; giving his own example Chouhan said that after the BJP failed to form government in 2018, he after tendering resignation to the Governor had taken to streets doing dharna and staging protests on burning issues. Chouhan also asked the youths to use electricity judiciously. He said at his residence, he himself switches off the power buttons whenever light is not required.

CM said it is a matter of pride that India has got the G20 presidency for a year and meetings will be held in all the states. In Madhya Pradesh, meetings will be held in Khajuraho, Indore and other places and efforts are to hold a meeting in the state capital, said the chief minister.

‘Father wanted me to be a doctor …’

The Chief Minister said he came to Bhopal when he was in class 7 and as he was good in studies, his father wanted him to study medicine and become a doctor. However, he decided to dedicate his live in public service on seeing injustices being done to people, said Chouhan, adding that it was this thought that he became a politician and won the trust of people and was elected to become a chief minister

