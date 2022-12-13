Bhopal: BHEL to install 5MW solar panel on valuable land

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Solar plants are mostly set up on barren lands and on city outskirts. However, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bhopal, is setting it up in its premises in Govindpura, the main city area, where lands are costly.

The BHEL is setting up a 5 MW solar plant on 20 acres though the BHEL already has a solar plant of 2500 KW.

The 5MW solar plant is the largest in the state capital, which will generate 80 lakh kilowatts of electricity and save Rs 5 crore.

The houses of 12,000 families of BHEL township can also be illuminated by the electricity to be generated by 5 MW plant. At present, BHEL buys electricity from the power company. After solar plant is set up, BHEL will not have to buy power from outside.

BHEL unit in Bengaluru is helping to set up solar plant.District officer Sandeep Saran who looks after solar panel installation said, “Generally, solar panel is installed either on roof top or outer areas of city.”

`Capacity to be expanded’

AGM Vinodanand Jha said, “There is need for 10 MW electricity in BHEL township but the solar panel will provide us 50% of total production. Plant is in initial stage and BHEL may expand its capacity later.”

