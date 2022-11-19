Bhopal: BHEL holds meet with energy dept officials of different states

Representative photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The senior officials of BHEL, Bhopal, held a meeting with energy department officials of different states on Saturday.

Director (power) Upinder Singh Matharu informed about BHEL products, future business plans and facilities available for power equipment manufacturing as well as industry sector requirements.

Matharu said that BHEL had established its reputation in the field of transport, defence equipment, aerospace besides power sector while adapting to changing business environment.

CMD (PFC) RS Dhillon lauded the facilities available at BHEL and said world class facility was available here to suit needs of power equipment manufacturing and industry sector.

BHEL ED Vinay Nigam informed about unit products and facilities. All the members of delegation visited Switchgear, Electric Motors, Hydro Block, Hydro Lab, UHV Lab and New Transformer Block and Golden Jubilee Block of the plant and appreciated the state-of-the-art facilities available there.