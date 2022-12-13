Bhopal: BJP mulls over internal surveys, changes in cabinet possible

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun to mull over the reports of the internal survey the party has recently conducted. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with party in-charge of the state Murlidhar Rao, national co-orginising secretary Shivprakash, regional organising secretary Ajay Jamwal, state orginising secretary Hitanand Sharma and party’s state president VD Sharma. The meeting continued till late night on Monday and for four hours on Tuesday.

The discussions veered around the two surveys – one conducted by the central leadership of the party and the other by Chouhan himself. Speculations about changes in the ministry have also begun.

According to sources, the party leaders have discussed each seat on the grounds of the surveys. After that, all the seats have been divided into different categories. The party will focus on those seats on which it is on a sticky wicket.

Political surgery in the state will begin on the grounds of the survey reports. The ministers, whose position in their respective assembly seats is weak, will be thrown out of the cabinet and new faces inducted. The legislators from Vindhya, Mahakkaushal and Bundelkhand regions will be inducted into the cabinet.

A few ministers from the Gwalior-Chambal region may be asked to go. Apart from that, those ministers whose image is not good may be shown the door. Therefore, changes may be made in the cabinet after the assembly session.

There may be changes in the organisation, too. A few leaders may be removed to give chances to newcomers. Some of the leaders may be sent to divisions so that the legislators as well as leaders of the organisation may be kept under control. Chouhan will soon hold one-to-one interaction with the legislators to tell them about their position in the constituencies. Alternative arrangements will be made in those areas where the popularity graft a legislator has declined.

Survey made in 3 categories: The central BJP leadership has conducted the survey in three categories. The issues to dominate the assembly elections, popularity of the present leadership and areas of the assembly constituency figured in the surveys.

In the coming days, the poll strategy will be made on the grounds of those surveys. Different strategies will be made for each seat.