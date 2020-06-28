Bhopal: BJP burns effigy of Kamal Nath, dubs him ‘Chinese agent’

BHOPAL: Ahead of the crucial by-polls in the state, the BJP is all set to pull former chief minister Kamal Nath into the China row, calling him a ‘Chinese agent’ and a ‘traitor’.

The ruling party has alleged that as Union commerce minister, Nath had significantly reduced import duties on Chinese items and, in turn, the Congress and Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received huge sums from China.

On Sunday, effigies of Kamal Nath were burnt all over the state as a mark of protest. The BJP also used hashtags like ‘Chin ka dalal’ (Chinese agent) and ‘Desh ka gaddar’ (traitor) on social media on the occasion.