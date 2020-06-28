Bhopal: BJP burns effigy of Kamal Nath, dubs him ‘Chinese agent’

BHOPAL: Ahead of the crucial by-polls in the state, the BJP is all set to pull former chief minister Kamal Nath into the China row, calling him a ‘Chinese agent’ and a ‘traitor’.
The ruling party has alleged that as Union commerce minister, Nath had significantly reduced import duties on Chinese items and, in turn, the Congress and Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received huge sums from China.
On Sunday, effigies of Kamal Nath were burnt all over the state as a mark of protest. The BJP also used hashtags like ‘Chin ka dalal’ (Chinese agent) and ‘Desh ka gaddar’ (traitor) on social media on the occasion.
In Bhopal, BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma led the protest alleging that Kamal Nath got into unfair deals with China to benefit the Congress party and Chinese companies. His action of reducing the import duty led to huge loss of livelihood for the domestic artisans and small traders, said Sharma, adding, “It is misfortune of Madhya Pradesh that such a person was made the chief minister of the state”. At Malviya Nagar , MLA Rameshwar Sharma also burnt an effigy, hanging red colour shoes on it before setting it ablaze.
The verbal attack on Nath started two days ago with BJP vice-president Prabhat Jha first calling him a ‘Chinese agent’ and saying that this complicity with China during UPA regime was the reason why Rahul Gandhi and Congress were speaking the language of China at a time when nation’s Army was in a face-off with the Chinese.
