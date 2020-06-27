Madhya Pradesh West Zone Discom’s BoD gives nod of Rs 15,468 cr budget for 2020-21

Indore: Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has given nod for the budget of Rs 15,468 crore for 2020-21 on Saturday. It is for the first time in the government units when revenue budget has been prepared.

Energy Secretary and Chairman of MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company Akash Tripahti chaired the meeting. Managing Director, Vikas Narwal, was also present in which board of directors gave the budget approval. This amount will be used to buy equipment, maintenance, salary and other purposes in 15 districts.