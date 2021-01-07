Bhopal: Bird Flu contracts chicken biz, sales down by 70-80 %

BHOPAL: The sale of chicken in the city is down by 70-80% amid reports of the spread of bird flu in MP and other states of the country. The chicken sellers said the pandemic had hit their business and the bird flu has broken their back. Murgi and Meat Bazar in the city remains crowded in evenings. But it was not so on Thursday.

Azeem Qureshi, who runs a chicken shop at Murgi Bazar, Jehangirabad, told Free Press that he is yet to make his first sale of the day. He added that this is the situation for the past three days. He said they are not ordering new stocks. He said the news about the flu had spread fear among public. "We had suffered a lot due to the corona pandemic. And now has come this new disease", he said. Azeem said that he sources his supplies from the local poultry farms.