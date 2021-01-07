Bird flu scare in MP: After Agar, Neemuch imposes ban on sales of poultry product

Neemuch/Barwani: After Agar district administration imposed a ban on sales of poultry product in the district, Neemuch district followed the same and banned sales of chicken and eggs amid bird flu scare.

In the meeting chaired by the district collector Jitendra Singh Raje, deputy director (animal husbandry) Dr AK Singh informed that so far, samples of 44 birds from Neemuch were sent for examination. Two of these samples have been reported positive.

Dr AK Singh said that H5 strain has been found in the sample report of bird flu in the district. To prevent any outbreak, instructions have been given to take precautions to avoid bird flu.