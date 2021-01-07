Bird flu scare in MP: After Agar, Neemuch imposes ban on sales of poultry product

Neemuch/Barwani: After Agar district administration imposed a ban on sales of poultry product in the district, Neemuch district followed the same and banned sales of chicken and eggs amid bird flu scare.
In the meeting chaired by the district collector Jitendra Singh Raje, deputy director (animal husbandry) Dr AK Singh informed that so far, samples of 44 birds from Neemuch were sent for examination. Two of these samples have been reported positive.
Dr AK Singh said that H5 strain has been found in the sample report of bird flu in the district. To prevent any outbreak, instructions have been given to take precautions to avoid bird flu.
In view of the possibility of infection, collector Raje imposed a ban on the sale of chicken, meat, fish egg, chicken meat in the district. Also, the transportation of chickens and eggs from other districts or the state to the district have been banned.
In Barwani, district collector Shivraj Singh Verma issued an advisory for people. Collector called upon the residents of the district that if a bird dies near the river, pond, well, stepwell, canal, or other water sources of the district, immediately inform the officers/staff of the nearest veterinary institution and keep distance from the bird.
"To avoid bird flu, consume properly cooked poultry meat and eggs. Avoid contact with infected birds. Take special care of cleanliness when buying poultry products. To avoid infection, wash hands continuously and keep on sanitizing. Try not to go to contaminated area or go wearing a mask. Poultry shopkeepers should make sure to wear masks, gloves, etc. when handling poultry. For any kind of information or information, contact your nearest Veterinary institution."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)