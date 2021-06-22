Bhopal: Ban on transfers to go from July 1

BHOPAL: The Cabinet has approved lifting of ban on transfers from July 1. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that an officer should be transferred on humanitarian ground and on administrative requirement.

As far as the transfer rule goes, the Cabinet has approved the same policy as was in place earlier. Those who were afflicted with the coronavirus will get relief. Earlier, those who were suffering from cancer and other serious diseases used to get such relaxation. Apart from that, those who were transferred between March 22 and June 30 last year, after the BJPís return to power, will not be shifted again.

If any proposal for transfer of such officers is received it will be sent to Coordination. In charge ministers will have the right to shift officials within the districts.

The proposal for transfer of first class officers will be sent to the Chief Minister through Coordination.

If there is any dispute over any transfer, the case will be presented before the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the ban on transfers was lifted in 2019 when Kamal Nath was the chief Minister.

After that, the chief minister transferred the officers of every department.

Now that the cabinet has lifted the ban on transfers, the ministers will have the right for a month to shift the officials of their respective departments.