Bhopal: ASI Preeti Bhati To Appear On Amitabh Bachchan's KBC, Episode Airs Today |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal's Preeti Bhati is all set to make the city proud as she shares the hot seat with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan on the the popular reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The episodes featuring Preeti, an ASI in Rapid Action Force, will air on Wednesday and Thursday.

In the show’s promo, Preeti can be heard telling host Bachchan that people often tease her and have nicknamed her ‘Bachchan’ as she is 5 feet and 10 inches tall.

According to a media reports, Preeti's father Santosh Bhati is originally a resident of village Barchha Buzurg of Khategaon in Dewas district. Being in the police department, he had frequent transfers due to which the whole family shifted to Bhopal. Preeti still visits Barchha as some of her relatives live there.

Preeti said that it was her childhood dream to be a part of the show. “I have been watching KBC since childhood. The dream of sitting on the hot seat in front of Amitabh Bachchan is now coming true. The one and a half to two hours spent with Amitabh sir on the set have become memorable for a lifetime for me,” she said.

Father, daughter and son-in-law, all three in police

Preeti's father Santosh Bhati has been in the Center Reserve Police since 1988. After school and college, Preeti also joined CRPF in 2017. Some time ago, she joined the Bhopal Rapid Action Force from Chennai. In February 2022, Preeti got married to Bhanu Pratap of Hajipur (Bihar). He is also ASI in CRPF. Preeti had gone to the sets of KBC with her father and husband.