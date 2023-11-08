MP: Stone Chips, Soil Found In Sac Of Fertiliser In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sacs of fertiliser bought by farmers from warehouses, private shops and government cooperative societies, contained soil and stone chips.

Such an incident came to light when a farmer from the Jasgua area in Bijawar development block opened a sac containing stone chips and soil instead of fertiliser.

Tiwari bought a sac of fertiliser from a government cooperative society in Bijawar, but when he opened it, he found soil and stone chips in it.

Government’s Warehouse Marketing Sangh is running the cooperative society from where fertiliser was bought.

When the issue was put up before the manager of a warehouse in Bijawar, Ganesh Prasad Kori, he said the societies received thousands of sacs of fertiliser.

Someone may have filled in the fertiliser which spread on the ground, so soil and stone chips entered into the sac along with the fertiliser, he said.

The official further said that he had spoken to the farmer concerned and that a fresh bag of fertiliser would be given to him, but there was no question of selling adulterated fertiliser from government cooperatives.

