Bhopal: Tiger Kills 60-Yr-Old Villager In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger killed a villager in the jungle of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria on Tuesday. A search operation is underway to find out tiger. In the meantime, villagers have been advised not to enter dense jungles.

“The tiger attacked 60-year-old villager of Machketa village, situated close to Bandhavharh Tiger Reserve. He entered jungle to graze the cattle. The tiger came out from the bushes and killed the villager,” said Field Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Prakash Kumar.

Elephants are being used to trace the tiger.