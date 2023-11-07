Bhopal: States Get More Funds From Centre Under Double Engine Governments, Says Gujarat CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The benefit of the "double engine" government is that the concerned state receives more funds from the Centre which can be used for development activities, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Tuesday.

Patel was addressing a rally for a BJP candidate at Dhamnod in Ratlam district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat" and is keen to develop all states.

"Madhya Pradesh needs to be a developed state. The benefit of the 'double-engine' government is that the state keeps getting more and more money from the Centre due to which drinking water and electricity can be provided to every village and good roads constructed," he said.

He said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in MP increased the number of medical colleges to 25 from five, which will produce doctors to expand health services across the state.

Madhya Pradesh has become "bemisal" (unparalleled in terms of development) from BIMARU (laggard) under the leadership of PM Modi, Patel said.

"The state budget went up to Rs 3 lakh crore from Rs 23,000 crore while the per capita income rose to Rs 1.40 lakh which became possible under the BJP government," he said.

The polling for 230 seats in MP will be held on November 17.

