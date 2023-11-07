 Bhopal: States Get More Funds From Centre Under Double Engine Governments, Says Gujarat CM
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: States Get More Funds From Centre Under Double Engine Governments, Says Gujarat CM

Bhopal: States Get More Funds From Centre Under Double Engine Governments, Says Gujarat CM

The polling for 230 seats in MP will be held on November 17.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The benefit of the "double engine" government is that the concerned state receives more funds from the Centre which can be used for development activities, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Tuesday.

Patel was addressing a rally for a BJP candidate at Dhamnod in Ratlam district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat" and is keen to develop all states.

"Madhya Pradesh needs to be a developed state. The benefit of the 'double-engine' government is that the state keeps getting more and more money from the Centre due to which drinking water and electricity can be provided to every village and good roads constructed," he said.

Read Also
Applications Open For Azim Premji University’s Bangalore and Bhopal Campuses For PG, UG Courses 
article-image

He said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in MP increased the number of medical colleges to 25 from five, which will produce doctors to expand health services across the state.

Madhya Pradesh has become "bemisal" (unparalleled in terms of development) from BIMARU (laggard) under the leadership of PM Modi, Patel said.

"The state budget went up to Rs 3 lakh crore from Rs 23,000 crore while the per capita income rose to Rs 1.40 lakh which became possible under the BJP government," he said.

The polling for 230 seats in MP will be held on November 17. 

Read Also
MP: Bhopal’s Air Quality Falls To ‘Very Poor’, Gwalior Most Polluted With AQI Of 338
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Polls: PM Modi Sees Only Rich People Like Adani, Says Kharge

Madhya Pradesh Polls: PM Modi Sees Only Rich People Like Adani, Says Kharge

Bhopal: States Get More Funds From Centre Under Double Engine Governments, Says Gujarat CM

Bhopal: States Get More Funds From Centre Under Double Engine Governments, Says Gujarat CM

Like PM, ED Is BJP's Star Campaigner: Kharge

Like PM, ED Is BJP's Star Campaigner: Kharge

MP Elections 2023: Congress Wants Socialist Ideology To Perish, Says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

MP Elections 2023: Congress Wants Socialist Ideology To Perish, Says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

MP: 1 Dead, 3 Children Critically Injured After Accident With Union Minister Prahlad Patel’s...

MP: 1 Dead, 3 Children Critically Injured After Accident With Union Minister Prahlad Patel’s...