MP: Bhopal’s Air Quality Falls To ‘Very Poor’, Gwalior Most Polluted With AQI Of 338

ANI/ Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the national capital is struggling to breathe due to bad air quality, other cities of the country are also reeling under the pressure of bad AQI. In a similar vein, after about 6 months, AQI (Air Quality Index) in Bhopal went from moderate to very poor.

Due to this, Bhopal (Live Monitoring System Environment Complex) is at second place among the most polluted cities of the state. Bhopal's AQI-310 was recorded on Monday. At the same time, AQI of 338 was recorded in Gwalior (Live Monitoring System Maharaj Wada).

As the winters are inching closer, pollution in Bhopal seems to be increasing towards the red line since the last few days. It is noteworthy that for the first time in the year 2022, AQI had crossed the red line at 312 on November 1.

Meanwhile, Indore and Singrauli recorded an AQI of 282 and 202 respectively, which falls under the poor category.

Pollution starts increasing in winter season

Environmental experts say that AQI generally increases during the cold season. In cold weather, harmful gases emitted from vehicles are not able to expand and remain stagnant in the atmosphere. As winter progresses, gas and dust particles stay in the atmosphere for a longer time, due to which AQI increases.

Read Also MP: Vehicle Carrying Nearly 2 Dozen Gas Cylinders Explodes In Jabalpur

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)