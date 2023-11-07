 MP: Vehicle Carrying Nearly 2 Dozen Gas Cylinders Explodes In Jabalpur
The auto's engine sparked fire, causing gas cylinders to explode.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An auto loaded with gas cylinders exploded and burnt to ashes in Patan of Shahpura in Jabalpur district on Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no casualties were reported due to explosion and the driver and conductor of the auto are safe.

According to information, the auto was carrying as many as 20 domestic gas cylinders to be delivered. The auto's engine sparked fire, causing gas cylinders to explode. But, before the fire turned massive, the auto drive and conductor had left the vehicle and both are currently unharmed.

As soon as informed, fire brigade from Shahpura and Patan rushed to the spot the controlled the blaze. Also, following the blast, Patan police restricted the commotion on Shahpura-Patan road.

The matter pertains to Patan police station area where an auto was in the way to deliver 20 LPG gas cylinders. The cylinders were deliverd from Palak gas agency in Patan.

