Applications Open For Azim Premji University’s Bangalore and Bhopal Campuses For PG, UG Courses 

Azim Premji University is inviting applications for its full-time two-year Postgraduate Programmes – MA Education, MA Development, Master of Public Health (MPH), MA Economics and four-year full-time, residential Undergraduate Programmes— BA Honours, BSc Honours and Dual-degree BSc B.Ed courses.
According to a press release by Azim Premji University, the programmes will be offered at the Bangalore and Bhopal campuses of the University.
Azim Premji University, Bengaluru was founded in 2010 and is a UGC approved university. It is a private university which is established as a Non-Profit Institution under the Azim Premji Foundation.
The second campus of Azim Premji University was established in Bhopal while the third university in Ranchi is currently underway.
Admission process
Students can apply online on the University website. Applicants will be selected based on a written test, following which personal interviews will be conducted for the shortlisted students.
Dates - Round 1 of Admission Process
Last date to apply- 22 Nov 2023
National Entrance Test- 24 Dec 2023
Personal Interviews- Jan 2024
Admission offers- Feb 2024
Financial Assistance
Need-based financial aid (full and partial), covering tuition fees and accommodation expenses will be provided, said Azim Premji University.