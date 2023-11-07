 Applications Open For Azim Premji University’s Bangalore and Bhopal Campuses For PG, UG Courses 
Applicants will be selected based on a written test, following which personal interviews will be conducted for the shortlisted students

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Azim Premji University, Bengaluru was founded in 2010 and is a UGC approved university | Representation photo

Azim Premji University is inviting applications for its full-time two-year Postgraduate Programmes – MA Education, MA Development, Master of Public Health (MPH), MA Economics and four-year full-time, residential Undergraduate Programmes— BA Honours, BSc Honours and Dual-degree BSc B.Ed courses.

According to a press release by Azim Premji University, the programmes will be offered at the Bangalore and Bhopal campuses of the University. 

Azim Premji University, Bengaluru was founded in 2010 and is a UGC approved university. It is a private university which is established as a Non-Profit Institution under the Azim Premji Foundation.

The second campus of Azim Premji University was established in Bhopal while the third university in Ranchi is currently underway.

Admission process

Students can apply online on the University website. Applicants will be selected based on a written test, following which personal interviews will be conducted for the shortlisted students.

Dates - Round 1 of Admission Process

Last date to apply- 22 Nov 2023

National Entrance Test- 24 Dec 2023

Personal Interviews- Jan 2024

Admission offers- Feb 2024

Financial Assistance

Need-based financial aid (full and partial), covering tuition fees and accommodation expenses will be provided, said Azim Premji University.

