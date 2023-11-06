Admission Process For Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Starts

Representative Image

The online application process for admission into Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAVs) and Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya (OMAVs) has started from November 1.

Desired students can register for the entrance exam into both institutions through www.oav.edu.in. There are as many as 314 OAVs in the state while the state has five OMAVs. The last date for registration is November 20 while the entrance examination will be conducted by January 15.

OAV entrance results will be announced by February 15, 2024.

The information brochures for admission have already been sent to the district and block authorities. It is to be noted that 50% of the seats in these schools are reserved for girls and scheduled caste and scheduled tribe students of the blocks in accordance with the population of respective blocks.

Eligibility Criteria

Students who are permanent resident of State of Odisha

Candidate seeking admission in Class VI to any OAVs must be continuing/ passed Class V/ continuing Class VI during the academic session 2023-24. Minimum age of the candidate seeking admission in Class VI should be 10 or more than 10 years and 12 or less than 12 years as on 31st March 2024.

Candidate seeking admission in Class VII to any OAVs must be continuing/ passed Class VI during the academic session 2023-24. Minimum age of the candidate seeking admission in Class VII should be 11 or more than 11 years and 13 or less than 13 years as on 31st March 2024.

Candidate seeking admission in Class VIII to any OAVs must be continuing/ passed Class VII during the academic session 2023-24. Minimum age of the candidate seeking admission in Class VIII should be 12 or more than 12 years and 14 or less than 14 years as on 31st March 2024.

Candidate seeking admission in Class IX to any OAVs must be continuing/ passed Class VIII during the academic session 2023-24. Minimum age of the candidate seeking admission in Class IX should be 13 or more than 13 years and 15 or less than 15 years as on 31st March 2024.

Students passing out of schools running under state Government/ ICSE/ CBSE/ Odia medium private institutions are eligible for taking admission in OAVs provided that the institution possesses Certificate of Recognition (CoR) from the state government concerned for the class and academic session last studied.