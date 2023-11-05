 Odisha: Class 10 Student Kills Self After Principal 'Seized' His Phone
A student of Class 10 allegedly died by suicide on his school premises in Khurda district after his mobile phone was “seized” on Friday, police said. The deceased was identified as Publias Karji (16), a native of Gajapati district.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Representational photo

Bhubaneswar: A student of Class 10 allegedly died by suicide on his school premises in Khurda district after his mobile phone was “seized” on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Publias Karji (16), a native of Gajapati district.

The minor boy, who stayed at the school hostel, was found hanging from a tree on Friday morning, a police officer said.

He took the extreme step after his mobile phone was reportedly seized by the school authority.

“We have recovered the body and informed his family members. Investigation has been started into the unnatural death,” said SDPO (Khurda Sadar) Dilip Das.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

