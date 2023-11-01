 Telangana Student Alleges Torture By College Authorities And Dies By Suicide
Telangana Student Alleges Torture By College Authorities And Dies By Suicide

In the letter, the student further urges his parents not to send his brother to the same college and appealed to college authorities not to put pressure on students.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Representative Photo

Telangana: The body of an intermediate student was found hanging at his home in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Tuesday morning in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Officials at the Meerpet Police Station said the student had resorted to the extreme step allegedly as he was unable to bear torture from the college authorities.

Sub-Inspector, Sudhakar at Meerpet Police Station said, "An intermediate college student named Vaibhav was found hanging at his home. The incident happened this morning. He is suspected to have committed suicide because he could not bear the torture from the college authorities."

He said that the body of the student will be sent for a postmortem.

A letter allegedly written by the student states that the student was being pressurised by college authorities especially the Principal, Vice Principal and Junior Lecturer to get more marks.

In the letter, the student further urges his parents not to send his brother to the same college and appealed to college authorities not to put pressure on students.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Earlier this month, a fourth-year student, from Telangana's Medak district was found hanging in the Indian Institute of Technology hostel room in West Bengal's Kharaghpur.

