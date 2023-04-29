Bhopal: Admission applications soar 10x in Barkatullah University after it nods to CUET 2023 scores

Barkatullah University, Bhopal | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barkatullah University (BU) received a whopping 1.3 lakh applications-- 10 times more than the previous year, after the university started accepting Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 scores.

Of 1.3 lakh applications-- 80,000 are for Postgraduate courses and 50,000 for Undergraduate courses.

In case there are seats left after giving admission under CUET, the remaining seats will be filled on the basis of merit. For UG courses, the merit of class 12th will be considered, and in PG courses, the marks of the UG course will be used as scores to give the admissions. The university will release the advertisement in a few days for the same.

BU has 26 departments that offer 67 courses for 1800 seats for PG students and around 450 seats for UG courses, excluding engineering.

On the other hand, admissions were given on the basis of 12th merit for the remaining vacant seats. CUET examinations will be held in May so that admission to graduation can be given after the results of the 12th grade.

Barkatullah University (BU) has extended the last date for submission of examination forms for law courses. Earlier, the last date to apply was April 25. Regular, ATKT, and ex-students of LLM fourth semester and LLB fourth and sixth semester will also be able to submit the examination form. Will be able to submit from May 4 to 8 with a late fee.