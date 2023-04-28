 Students attention plz! 12 MP universities will accept admissions on basis of your CUET 2023 scores; Check the list, exam pattern here
The National Testing Agency has announced a revised list and Bhopal’s Barkatullah University is among the 12 varsities from MP

Minal Tomar
Friday, April 28, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students attention please! As many as 12 universities of Madhya Pradesh, including central/state government, deemed and private, will offer admission to UG programmes on the basis of your Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

The National Testing Agency has announced a new revised list and Bhopal’s Barkatullah University is among the 12 from MP. Currently, 44 Central and 28 other Universities will consider students on the basis of CUET scores.

The MP based universities that will offer seats on the basis of CUET 2023 score are:

Central Universities

1. Dr. Harisingh Gour University, Sagar Madhya Pradesh

2. Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU), Amarkantak

3. State University

4. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore

5. Barkatullah University, Bhopal

6. Vikram University, Ujjain

Deemed University

1. Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior

Private University

2. IES University

3. ITM University

4. AKS University

5. Amity University

6. Mansarovar Global University

Government Institution

1. Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management, Gwalior

Exam Pattern

  1. There will be 100 Multiple Choice questions (MCQ) of one mark each.

  2. Part A will have 25 MCQs from Numerical Ability, general knowledge, English.

  3. Part B: Physics and Chemistry (25+25 MCQs)

  4. Part C will offer choice between Mathematics and Biology (25 MCQs each).

