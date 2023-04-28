WATCH: Irked over shortage of 'Puri' in feast, Morena man fires in air, beats the server with his friends

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Irked over the shortage of ‘puris’, a man along with his friends allegedly started firing in the air and abusing the server in a marriage ceremony feast in Kotwali police station area in Morena on Thursday night.

According to the information, Shakir Khan(28), was serving the puris in a wedding ceremony in Morena. One of the guests Ansar asked him for puris. As there were no puris left in the tray, Shakir asked him to wait for some time. Irked, Ansar started abusing him. When Shakir asked him not to mind his tone, Ansar left the garden and called his friends Irfan Khan, Rahul alias Chilka Rajak and Akash Rajak. They started beating him with a belt and started firing in the air.

This led to a chaos in the garden and police was called. Before the police reached the spot, the accused fled from the spot. The complainant reached the police station and lodged a report of the matter. On the complaint's report, the police registered a case against all the above accused and arrested Ansar and put him in lock-up. The search for other accused is on.