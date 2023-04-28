 MP: No, Namibian Cheetahs are not being shifted from Kuno National Park
Divisional Forest Office, Prakash Verma said that no reason for the death of Cheetah has been clarified yet as the doctor's team has just taken the sample

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Cheetah from Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh | File

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): The Divisional Forest Officer of Sheopur has termed the reports on shifting of Namibian Cheetahs from Kuno National Park as 'baseless rumors.'

Notably, after two Cheetahs Sasha and Uday died within an span of a month, Kuno's authorities expressed concern that the National Park lacks adequate resources to take care of the Namibian Cheetahs. Soon, news filled the air that Cheetahs might be shifted to some other location.

Divisional Forest Officer, Prakash Verma said that there is no such plan to shift the Namibian Cheetahs. He, further, said reason for the death of Cheetah has been clarified yet as the doctor's team has just taken the sample. When the report will come, it will be submitted to the headquarter then the reason will be known.

He further said that the primary reason is in front of the media but after that it will be seen that there is no such symptom in the other animal. The animal was different, it was in isolation, so there is no such thing now.

