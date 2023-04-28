WATCH: Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat hits cow near Gwalior; Engine cowl comes off

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Vande Bharat train running from Delhi to Bhopal collided with a cow near Dabra railway station in Gwalior, late at evening on Thursday. The front part of the engine was damaged in the accident.

According to the information, the train stood at Dabra station for about 20 minutes as technical staff reached the spot to repair minor damages. Following which, the train departed for its destination.

A big incident has been averted as the train was leaving the station, therefore, the speed of the train was slow.

After the incident a crowd of people gathered there because this train stopped for the first time in the rural areas, so when the surrounding villages came to know about this, they all gathered.

The RPF police dispersed the crowd present on the spot.

Vande Bharat Accidents

The made in India Vande Bharat trains have been plagued by accidents since they have been launched. On the Mumbai-Ahmedabad sector the Western Railway has started to construct barriers to prevent animals straying on the tracks.