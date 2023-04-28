MP: Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar tests Covid positive, a few days after his ‘Maharaj’ Scindia contracted virus

Pradhuman Singh Tomar | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar has tested Covid positive. He shared the information on Twitter and urged everyone who came in his contact to undergo testing.

Further, the minister apologised to public for not being available to serve them for a few days as he will be on rest and isolated.

Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar appealed to everyone to wear masks and protect themselves from Corona.

Notably, a few days ago, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has tested Covid positive. Pradhuman Singh is known to be close to Scindia.