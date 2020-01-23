Bhopal: Administrative reshuffle after CM Kamal Nath's Davos tour

BHOPAL: There will be an administrative reshuffle by end of this month after Chief Minister, Kamal Nath, returns from Davos.
Principal secretary of the higher education department, Hariranjan Rao, has been called to the Centre on deputation and made joint secretary of communications.
Besides Rao, principal secretary (technical education), Pramod Agarwal, who has taken over as CMD of Coal India, is going out of the state on deemed retirement. He will be relieved by January-end.
Principal secretaries have to be appointed to these important departments in the state.
A managing director is yet to be appointed to the MP State Agricultural Marketing Board. Collector of Indore, Lokesh Jatav, has been promoted to the post of secretary, so an officer has to be sent to Indore.
Similarly, after Gauri Singh took VRS, Additional chief secretary Veera Rana, has been given the additional charge of the director general of administrative academy. So somebody may be posted to the academy.
Many of the officers are holding additional charge of more than one department. Their responsibilities may be reduced.
A few principal secretaries of other departments may be shifted during the reshuffle.
Before leaving for Davos, both Chief Minister and chief secretary SR Mohanty had discussed about the administrative reshuffle.
Nath will return to Bhopal after the Republic Day, and, only after that the administrative changes will be made.
