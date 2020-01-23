Bhopal: Administrative reshuffle after CM Kamal Nath's Davos tour

BHOPAL: There will be an administrative reshuffle by end of this month after Chief Minister, Kamal Nath, returns from Davos.

Principal secretary of the higher education department, Hariranjan Rao, has been called to the Centre on deputation and made joint secretary of communications.

Besides Rao, principal secretary (technical education), Pramod Agarwal, who has taken over as CMD of Coal India, is going out of the state on deemed retirement. He will be relieved by January-end.

Principal secretaries have to be appointed to these important departments in the state.