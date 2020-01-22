CM Kamal Nath in Davos: Kamal Nath meets top honchos, promotes MP as logistics hub

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that Madhya Pradesh will soon emerge as India's Warehousing Hub. MP is geographically located at the center of the country, it will develop into a Logistics Hub in the near future. This will help the State become Warehousing Hub.

On the second day of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the globally renowned industrialists and investors discussed with CM Nath about their investment plans in allied emerging sectors of information technology, hospitality and tourism in state.

Antonio Neri, President and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Division, Magesvaran Suranjan, President of Procter & Gamble Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, Abidali Neemuchwala, CEO & Managing Director of Wipro, Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum Chairman and CEO of Emeritus Airlines, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil President and Managing Director of VPS Health Care Group, 2000 W Founder Andreas Bilkert had one-to-one discussion with the Nath on Wednesday.

CM discussed setting up a data center, hardware manufacturing and setting up an IT park with Antonio Neri, President and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Division. Neri talked about hardware manufacturing and IT service operations at IT Park in MP. The Chief Minister said that the Madhya Pradesh is a peaceful state and has the most favorable environment for investment in the IT sector as there is a large number of talented young IT professionals available.