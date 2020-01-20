Deepika Padukone spotted at the rehearsals for World Economic Forums Crystal Awards at Davos

Deepika Padukone is the leading personality for global cinema and a strong advocate ofmental health awareness. The actress is receiving the World Economic Forum's prestigious 26th Annual Crystal Award for her extraordinary contribution towards the cause of mental health.

Deepika Padukone is all set to attend the World Economic Forum 2020 being held in Davos, the actress spotted in the rehearsals of same where she will be honored with the prestigious Crystal award in the presence of some of the leading personalities from across the world from all walks of life.