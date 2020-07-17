Bhopal adds 115 corona cases, breaches 4000 mark

BHOPAL: With fresh Covid-19 cases continuing to surge, Bhopal tally breached the 4,000 mark on Friday. The city’s patient count on Friday stood at 4100 with 125 patients falling prey to the deadly virus. For the second consecutive day, the state capital witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases with over 115 people testing positive for the infection. On Thursday, the city had reported 135 cases, the highest single-day spike in infections.

On Friday, the District court’s staffer of the copying section was tested positive following which the public entry to the court was restricted. Security forces have been deployed at the main gate to check unnecessary visitors. The district judge Rajendra Verma has sent a report to the High Court.

On the day Arera Colony reported 12 coronavirus cases. Four of a family residing in E-4 have been tested positive for the infection. Two members of a family at E-7 too were diagnosed with the infection. A staff member of Asha Niketan Hospital was also found infected.