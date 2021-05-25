Bhopal: Active cases now below 50K in state, relief as positivity rate at 3.3 percent

BHOPAL: Active cases dropped to below 50,000 in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, and the number stood at 48,634 providing much relief to the health department. Also, the recovery rate is increasing and bed occupancy has come down in public as well as private hospitals in the state.

Corona positive rate is 3.3 percent in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Bhind and Agar-Malwa reported only one corona case each and their active cases stood at 145 and 285 respectively. Besides, Alirajpur reported 4 corona cases with 45 active cases. Barwani, Khandwa and Burhanpur reported 5 corona cases each and their active cases were 445, 89 and 77 respectively.

Jhabua, Singrauli and Narsingpur reported 7 corona cases each with their active cases at 76, 797 and 418 respectively. Mandala reported 6 corona cases with 251 active cases.