Bhopal: Active cases now below 50K in state, relief as positivity rate at 3.3 percent

BHOPAL: Active cases dropped to below 50,000 in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, and the number stood at 48,634 providing much relief to the health department. Also, the recovery rate is increasing and bed occupancy has come down in public as well as private hospitals in the state.
Corona positive rate is 3.3 percent in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.
Bhind and Agar-Malwa reported only one corona case each and their active cases stood at 145 and 285 respectively. Besides, Alirajpur reported 4 corona cases with 45 active cases. Barwani, Khandwa and Burhanpur reported 5 corona cases each and their active cases were 445, 89 and 77 respectively.
Jhabua, Singrauli and Narsingpur reported 7 corona cases each with their active cases at 76, 797 and 418 respectively. Mandala reported 6 corona cases with 251 active cases.
The state reported 2,422 new corona cases pushing infection tally to 7,69,696 and toll to 7,686. In all, 71,416 samples were sent for testing while 138 samples were rejected at the time of testing.
Indore reported 648 corona cases taking its tally to 1,46,722 and toll to 1,318. Bhopalís tally went to 1,18,808. In Indore active case reduced to 9,779 and in Bhopal active cases came down to 8,519.
Jabalpur reported 115 corona cases with 1,886 active cases while Gwalior reported 90 corona cases with 2,579 active cases.
Gwalior is the first major city that reported below 100 cases after a long time. Now only three major cities Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur have reported above 100 corona cases.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)