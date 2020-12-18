Bhopal: ‘Aazad’, a play on the life of Chandra Shekhar Azad staged at drama fest ‘Aadi Vidrohi’

BHOPAL: A play ‘Aazad,’ based on the life of Chandra Shekhar Azad was staged at Saheed Bhavan on Friday on the fifth day of a seven-day ongoing drama festival ‘Aadi Vidrohi’ focusing on martyrs of the freedom movement and mass awareness. Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalay, Bhopal organised the festival.

Directed by Shobha Chatterjee, the play was scripted by Shyam Sunder Tripathi and director of MP School of Drama Alok Chatterjee. The play was presented by more than 25 artists of Aahan, an educational, cultural and social welfare Samiti, Bhopal.

Chandrashekhar, known as by his self-taken name Azad was a revolutionary who reorganised the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) under its new name of Hindustan Socialist Republican Army (HSRA) after the death of its founder, Ram Prasad Bismil, and three other prominent party leaders, Roshan Singh, Rajendra Nath Lahiri and Ashfaqulla Khan. He often used the pseudonym 'Balraj' when signing pamphlets issued as the commander in chief of the HSRA (Hindustan Socialist Republic Army).