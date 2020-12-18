Madhya Pradesh: Dancers from Indore bring laurels including international excellency certificates in online fest of international art and culture

Indore: With Covid-19 outbreak, challenges have been immense to retain normalcy in life but overcoming such challenges, a group of dancers brought laurels to the city including international excellency certificates competing while competing with dancers from across the globe.

The dancers won accolades and honours at recently held dance fest cum competition, Pratibha Parayanam Mahotsav, organised under the banner of Nrutyadham Kala Samiti, Bhilai, in association with Geet Vitan, Chattisgarh, Dance Hut, West Bengal and North East Vision, Assam as an online fest of international art and culture platform.

The month-long online fest concluding in December saw participants from different Indian cities besides from the US, Malaysia, Dubai, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Among them, Indore's team bagged prizes in solo, duet and trio categories in Bharatnatyam and kathak dance styles. Kathak trio by Akansha Dixit, Ridhima Dubey, Gaurangi Joshi and duet semi classical by Anisha Nigam and Saanvi Padhye received Sarvottam Samman with international excellency certificate.