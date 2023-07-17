 Madhya Pradesh: AAP Workers Stage Protests In Sehore's Icchawar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: AAP Workers Stage Protests In Sehore's Icchawar

Madhya Pradesh: AAP Workers Stage Protests In Sehore's Icchawar

AAP workers stage protest against Patwari exam scam.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: AAP Workers Stage Protests In Sehore's Icchawar | FP Photo

Icchawar/Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged demonstration against the alleged Patwari exam scam on Sunday morning, official sources said.

Sources added that the protests were led by the district president of AAP, Dinesh Nagar. The workers present on the spot demanded CBI probe into the alleged scam and also called for strict action against guilty.

Read Also
Bhopal: Rivers In Spate, Heavy Rains Continue In State
article-image

District vice-president of AAP, Jitendra Parihar, Ajab Singh Mewada and the workers of the farmers’ wing, Chand Singh Mewada (district president of the wing), district president of OBC wing Naresh Verma, district president of Right to Information (RTI) wing, Rakesh Dhakad, district president of SC wing, Phool Singh Parke, district vice-president of minority wing, Ehsaan Khan, block president Mehboob Khan, as well as other workers such as Omprakash Makreya, Icchawar divisional president Imraan Choudhary, Rajesh Malviya were also present.

Read Also
Indore: Factory Worker Robbed Of Rs 50K
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: MCU Holds One-Day Workshop In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: MCU Holds One-Day Workshop In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Outsource Employee At Electricity Department Electrocuted

Madhya Pradesh: Outsource Employee At Electricity Department Electrocuted

Madhya Pradesh: School Chale Hum Abhiyaan To In Over 2,500 Schools Today

Madhya Pradesh: School Chale Hum Abhiyaan To In Over 2,500 Schools Today

Madhya Pradesh: District Ganj Basoda Municipality Carries Out Pipeline Shifting Works

Madhya Pradesh: District Ganj Basoda Municipality Carries Out Pipeline Shifting Works

Madhya Pradesh: AAP Workers Stage Protests In Sehore's Icchawar

Madhya Pradesh: AAP Workers Stage Protests In Sehore's Icchawar