Bhopal: 7-yr RI To 5 In Police Constable Exam Scam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special CBI court here on Friday found five persons guilty in police constable 2013 appointment scam. The exam was conducted by Vypapam in 2013. Judge Niti Raj Singh Sisodia passed the order.

CBI public prosecutor Manuji Upadhyay said examinees Jitendra Singh Sengar, Satyendra Singh Sengar and Keshav Singh Waderia appeared through impersonators Amit Alok, Satish Maurya and another person respectively in the examination. Examinees Jitendra Singh Sengar, Satyendra Singh Sengar and Keshav Singh Waderia cleared the examination.

During investigation by CBI, impersonators Amit Alok and Satish Kumar Maurya were made accused.

During the trial, all the three candidates and both the impersonators were found guilty by the court under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of IPC for forgery, criminal conspiracy.

They have been found guilty under Madhya Pradesh Recognized Examination Act. They have been awarded rigorous imprisonment of seven years each and a fine of Rs 10,000.

Arrest warrant has been issued against Jitendra Singh Sengar, Satyendra Singh Sengar and Keshav Singh Baderia, declaring them absconding due to their absence during the sentencing.