Bhopal: 7-year-old girl mauled by stray dogs in Kohefiza area

BHOPAL: A 7-year-old girl was attacked by a group of stray dogs in presence of her mother. The terror of stray dogs was unleashed in Kohefiza area on Tuesday, when half-a-dozen dogs mauled the girl causing her severe injuries. She was then rushed to the hospital.

The attack was similar to an incident in Awadhpuri where a 4-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in 2019. This girl too would have fallen prey to the deadly bites, had it not been the timely intervention of two local youth. Sitting in a nearby building, they rushed to girl’s help. The incident occurred near New Dimension School at housing board colony in Kohefiza.

The girl Riza was taking a walk in Kohefiza with her mother around at 10.45 pm when the pack of dogs attacked her. As the girl’s mother drove away one of the dogs, the other dogs attacked both of them. There were six dogs and all of them appeared blood-hungry as they were attacking the girl.