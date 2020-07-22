Sonam Kapoor heartbroken over stray dogs being mauled by truck drivers in South Mumbai

The letter read as follows.

Dear Madams / Sirs,

We, the animal welfare officers and feeders of Napean sea road, Breach Candy and Worli hope this letter finds you safe and well.

We write with regards to a very serious and growing concern about the numerous trucks constantly transporting materials to the coastal road construction sites across the city. These are in the main arterial roads of Peddar Road, Breach Candy, Napean Sea Road, Haji Ali, Mahalakshmi, Worli Sea Face, and Lower Parel etc. Most of these are residential areas.

We write as a concerned citizen collective for the Stray Animals in these areas where we neuter, vaccinate, feed and look after them.

Ever since the start of the coastal road work these trucks- coming and returning from Worli, Mahalakshmi, through Breach Candy, Peddar Road, Napean Sea Road, mahalakshmi, Worli and parel have been speeding and driving extremely rashly.

Most of the drivers have run over the dogs and absconded, but we have videos of many eye witnesses. We managed to catch one of the drivers who was drunk and driving the dumpster from Worli to Parel and he had killed a senior dog who was sleeping near the foot path near Phoenix mall. We took him to the police station and have filed an FIR (all photos attached here), and we are saddened to say he was not in the least remorseful.

This has now reached a point where the animal lovers will unite and protest at the sites, even during lockdown, if this continues.

We request that you take cognisance of the above complaint and kindly take swift and punitive action to ensure this situation is brought under control as soon as possible.

Thank you for your time. We await your positive reply at the earliest.

This isn’t the first time Sonam has been vocal about the ill treatment of strays. Earlier, she narrated an incident where a building’s watchman beat up a dog, following instructions by one of the residents.

Besides that she also slammed those who lit firecrackers during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘9 baje 9 minute’ exercise.