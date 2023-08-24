Bhopal: 7 Raths Ready For Janashirwad Yatra To Be Taken Out Next Week | Photo: PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhartiya Janta Party is ready to take out Janashirwad Yatra from the first week of the next month. Five new Raths have been prepared and two old ones renovated. The Yatra will be taken out from five places. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting with the party leaders at the BJP office on Thursday.

He said that Yatra should be taken out from those places which have historical and religious importance. Besides the birthplace of Chandrashekhar Azad and Kamanath temple in Chitrakoot, the Yatra will be taken out from three other places.

None of the leaders will continuously take part in the Yatra this time. All the leaders will participate in it from time to time. The senior leaders of the party from Delhi and from the state will lead the Yatra in five places. The BJP is also planning to hold meetings during the Yadra.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath, Union ministers Smriti Irani and Niti Gadkari will play an important role in the Yatra. The Yatra will cover 15,000 kilometres and 230 assembly constituencies. On the other hand, the Congress has yet to take a decision on electioneering.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has already visited 66 seats that the Congress lost in previous elections. MPCC president is also visiting the districts, but the party has yet to take any Yatra or launch a campaign. According to a senior leader, all the senior members are visiting the constituencies, but the party has not prepared a joint action plan.

Priyanka Gandhi held two public meetings and national president of the party Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally. Rahul Gandhi is about visit the state next month. In this way, the Congress will carry out its election plan.

