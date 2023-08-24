 MP: 'I Have Faith, Voters Will Not Be Misled By Any Report Card,' Says Congress Leader Kamal Nath Targeting BJP
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Kamal Nath slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over its report card of 20 years in Madhya Pradesh and said voters will not be misled by any artifice.

Kamal Nath while addressing the media said, "I have faith in the voters of Madhya Pradesh irrespective of what CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says or any report he presents." "Voters of Madhya Pradesh will not be misled by this kind of report card," he added.

Amit Shah presented BJP's report card

Earlier on August 20, the BJP presented its twenty-year rule in the state and said "The state used to be counted among the "Bimaru" (sick) ones during five decades of Congress rule." The Union Home Minister Amit Shah further accused the Congress of blocking the initiatives and welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, when in power.

Terming former CM and current Congress state chief Kamal Nath as "Corruption Nath", Shah, addressing a public meeting on August 20 in the poll-bound state, said, "The Congress was in power in Madhya Pradesh for 53 years, leaving aside 6-7 years in between. In 53 years of governance of the Congress, MP came to be tagged as a 'Bimaru' state." Further, listing the achievements of the BJP government over the last 20 years, the Home Minister termed the saffron party rule as a "golden period" in the state's history.

Shah called saffron party's rule 'golden period'

"The last 20 years have turned out to be the golden period in the state, especially when it comes to eradication of poverty. The groundwork has been laid to make Madhya Pradesh a developed state in the coming years. Along with this, work on laying the foundation for making MP a self-reliant state has also been done. Be it in the field of health, industrial development, agricultural development or education, we will work to make the state self-sufficient in the next 20 years," Shah said.

