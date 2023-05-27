Bhopal: '57% hike in petrol price, joblessness up by 40%'... Congress MP Gohil asks 9 questions from Modi govt on completion of 9 yrs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With focus on upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections, Congress' Member of Parliament and in charge of Delhi and Haryana, Shakti Singh Gohil held a press conference in Bhopal on Saturday, asking 9 questions from the Modi govt as it completed 9 years in power.

The questions revolved around inflation, fuel prices, unemployment and more.

"LPG gas cylinder price in 2014 was Rs 410 and now it costs a whooping Rs 1103. Likewise, petrol rate would cost Rs 71 per liter in 2014 VS Rs 100 per litre now. There is a 57 % hike in petrol rate in the BJP regime in the country. Likewise, wheat flour rate was just Rs 22 per kg in 2014 and now it is 34.5 per kg.

“ The prices of all essential commodities have relentlessly risen since 2014 even though oil prices have fallen from 100 per barrel to Rs 70 per barrel over the same period. Youth unemployment has risen to 30 % to 40 %. Demonetisation and GST destroyed small businesses without eliminating the black money,” he alleged.

Asserting that the farmer movement forced the central government to repeal three black farm laws, he said that the situation of farmers is pitiful in the country. He claimed that even a BJP MP had stated that China had encroached Indian soil but the government is yet to accept this truth. Accusing the central government of having a miserable performance on the social harmony front, he said that atrocities against dalits have increased by 23 percent since 2014. He also accused the central government of wreaking the constitutional institutions.