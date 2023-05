MP: Congress will ensure Rs 3,050/quintal wheat price, says Jaivardhan Singh

FP Photo

Badnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Jaivardhan Singh on Wednesday said that wheat would be purchased at Rs 3,050 per quintal instead of current Rs 2,150 if Kamal Nath assumes charge of MP. He was inaugurating a warehouse in Harnawada village.

Former minister Singh inaugurated Maa Sampat warehouse of former district panchayat member Rajendra Singh Solanki at midnight on Tuesday due to busy schedule.

MLA Murli Morwal, Ghatiya MLA Ramlal Malviya, Ujjain district president Kamal Patel, city president Ravi Bhadoria, Chetan Yadav, former district panchayat president Karan Kumaria, Mahesh Patel, Jalam Singh Narsingga and a large number of Congressmen were present in the programme. The function was conducted by advocate Radheshyam Yadav.