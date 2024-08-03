Bhopal: 56 Sluice Gates Of 15 Dams Opened To Discharge Extra Water

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 56 sluices gates of at least 15 dams and water reservoirs were opened following heavy rains in their catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. At least nine gates of Tawa dam (out of 13 gates) were opened to release 44,107.18 cusec excess water. The data obtained from Flood Control Cell of Water Resources Department said that four gates of Bansujara major project water reservoir in Tikamgarh were opened.

As far as flow of different rivers is concerned then at Barman ghat of Narsinghpur, Narmada river is flowing at 314.86 meters. At Sethani ghat of Narmadapuram, Narmada river is flowing at 288.55 meters. Betwa river at Neemkheda of Raisen district is flowing at the 419. 35 meters while Chambal river in Nagda (Ujjain) has touched water level of 451.10 meters.

Dam/ reservoir Gates opened

Tawa dam (Hoshangabad) 9 out of 13

Bansujara reservoir (Tikamgarh) 4

Bargi dam (Jabalpur) 7 (out of 21 gates)

Barna dam (Raisen) 6 (out of 8 gates)

Kushalpura reservoir( Rajgarh) 2

Matiyari dam (Mandla) 1

Mohanpura dam (Rajgarh) 1

Pagra feeder (Sagar), 1

Pawai dam (Panna) 1

Pench Diversion reservoir 4

PHQ sounds alert in all districts

In wake of the torrential rains in the state, the Police Headquarters has instructed all the Superintendents of Police to remain fully vigilant. The police have appealed to the general public to follow the advisory seriously to protect their life and property.

The instructions were issued on Friday. As per the PHQ guidelines, police patrolling is to be intensified in waterlogged areas, bridges, culverts, natural springs and picnic spots to ensure that no person risks their life.

A 24x7 functional district level monitoring room will be set up. A special high alert has been sounded for Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Sheopur, Ashoknagar, Mandla, Dindori, Singrauli. Many routes in these districts have been closed due to heavy rains.