Bhopal: Raghunandan Sharma Urges Govt To Reconsider Its Decision Of Giving Rs 250 Raksha Bandha Gift To Ladli Behnas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Stroking a potential controversy, senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Raghunandan Sharma has suggested the state government not to give additional Rs 250 to Ladli Behnas on Raksha Bandhan who do not celebrate the festival and have no faith in it.

For the women who don't celebrate Raksha Bandhan festival and donít have faith in it, the importance of Raksha Bandhan gift of Rs 250 holds no importance, said the party senior leader, urging the state government to ponder over it. This will do justice to the women, who celebrate the festival with faith, he added.

His comments were probably targeted at members of the minority community who also benefit from the Ladli Behna scheme, however, he did not refer to any religion while making the statement.

He further said that CM Mohan Yadav is soft-hearted and a sensitive person.

On Thursday Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had said Rs 1,500 will be transferred to the accounts of Ladli Behnas on August 10. Out of Rs 1,500, Rs 1,250 is part of Ladli Behna Yojna and an additional amount of Rs 250 will be given as Rakshabandhan gift, Yadav had said.

Congress, however, has taken a strong exception to Sharma's statement. The party spokesperson Sangeeta Sharma asked Sharma to specify who all Ladli Behana should be denied the additional payment of Rs 250 announced by the Chief Minister.