Bhopal: 54-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide Amid Depression; Was The Son Of Chattisgarh's Retired DGP

Bhopal: 54-Year-Old Man Ends Life In City Amid Depression; Was The Son Of Chattisgarh's Retired DGP | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 54-year-old son of retired Director General of Police (DGP) of Chhattisgarh Mohan Shukla, died by suicide on Saturday evening in Bhopal.

Tushar Shukla cut his own throat and wrist with a blade. The family took him to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. Notably, it was reported that he was in depression from last two years.

According to information, the retired DGP Mohan Shukla family lives in Vaishali Nagar of Kamla Nagar of Bhopal city. On Saturday evening, Tushar cut the vein of his hand with a blade in his room. When he realized that cutting the vein of his hand would not kill him, he slit his throat with a blade. As soon as he cut his throat, blood started flowing.

When his wife Saumya Shukla saw him, she screamed. Following this, his son also arrived in Tushar's room and they both took him to the Hejla Hospital. The doctors here declared him dead.

The police was also informed and police registered a case. Further investigations are underway.

Attempted suicide twice before

It was reported that he had attempted suicide twice earlier by cutting the vein of his hand. The family told the police that Tushar used to read books related with literature and spirituality.