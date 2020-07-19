Bhopal: 350-bed Covid centre at Rajiv Gandhi technical university soon

BHOPAL: A 350-bed Covid Care Centre will be set up at Rajiv Gandhi Technical University. Divisional Commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat and district collector Avinash Lavania inspected the ongoing construction work at RGPV hostel on Sunday.

Arrangement for 140 beds will be made at girls’ hostel while 240 beds will be set up at boys’ hostel. The asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms will be kept separately. At present, a quarantine centre exists at RGPV hostels to isolate coronavirus suspects. Now, the doctors and medical staff will remain present 24X7. Besides, oxygen-equipped ambulance will be available.