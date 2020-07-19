Bhopal: 350-bed Covid centre at Rajiv Gandhi technical university soon

BHOPAL: A 350-bed Covid Care Centre will be set up at Rajiv Gandhi Technical University. Divisional Commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat and district collector Avinash Lavania inspected the ongoing construction work at RGPV hostel on Sunday.
Arrangement for 140 beds will be made at girls’ hostel while 240 beds will be set up at boys’ hostel. The asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms will be kept separately. At present, a quarantine centre exists at RGPV hostels to isolate coronavirus suspects. Now, the doctors and medical staff will remain present 24X7. Besides, oxygen-equipped ambulance will be available.
Kiyawat directed that patients should be provided with proper food, clean toilets and other essential facilities. “Along with protein-rich food and essential medicines, dosage of vitamin c and multivitamins should also be administered to the patients to boost their immunity,” Kiyawat said.
The commissioner also said that a TV set, board games should be made available to beat mental stress. He directed BMC officials to collect garbage separately and to dispose them of accordingly. “Adequate arrangements of cleanliness, sanitisation and safety should be made and no unauthorised person should enter the wards without wearing PPE suit,” Kiyawat added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)