Bhopal: 30 private properties identified in Smart City project; photos sent to authorities and govt officials

Bhopal: A day after meeting the Smart City CEO, the TT Nagar residents and traders forwarded the photographs of private properties which allegedly have been included under the development project without the consent of their owners.
The representatives of the traders and residents of the TT Nagar area have identified around 30 buildings and properties which are owned by private parties. They have clicked photographs of these properties and forwarded the same to the officials of the Smart City and also to the government. The traders and the residents have alleged that Smart City while undertaking development works around Jawahar Chowk included even private properties in their plan project without taking into confidence their owners. The smart city is carrying out development works around Jawahar Chowk in around 342 acres of land, however, of this 85 acres of land is in possession of private individuals, institutions, and trusts.
A delegation of residents and traders had met the Smart City CEO on Monday and expressed their displeasure over not taking their consent before including their properties in the project map. A day after, the residents and traders clicked the pictures of the private properties coming under the projects and sent them to the corporation authorities as well as the government officials.
The traders alleged that smart city officials had kept the government in the dark about inclusion of private properties in the development plan but the photographs would clear the whole picture.
Manoj Diwedi, a trader in the area said the images will be circulated at all the levels as earlier, the smart city had removed the shops from the area without taking permission of their owners. Now, if we do not speak, it is likely that the smart city will bulldoze even the private properties for their development work.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)