Bhopal: 30 private properties identified in Smart City project; photos sent to authorities and govt officials

A delegation of residents and traders had met the Smart City CEO on Monday and expressed their displeasure over not taking their consent before including their properties in the project map. A day after, the residents and traders clicked the pictures of the private properties coming under the projects and sent them to the corporation authorities as well as the government officials.

The traders alleged that smart city officials had kept the government in the dark about inclusion of private properties in the development plan but the photographs would clear the whole picture.

Manoj Diwedi, a trader in the area said the images will be circulated at all the levels as earlier, the smart city had removed the shops from the area without taking permission of their owners. Now, if we do not speak, it is likely that the smart city will bulldoze even the private properties for their development work.