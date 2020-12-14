Bhopal traders question inclusion of pvt properties in Smart city's development projects, meet CEO

BHOPAL: The traders and other stakeholders at Jawahar Chowk have approached Bhopal Smart City Corporation seeking clarification on the development works being planned on 85 acres of land, which is currently under the possession of private parties. The Smart City does not have ownership of the 85 acres of land which currently houses educational institutions, religious shrines, business establishments and other private buildings. The 85 acres of land is yet to be taken over by the Smart City for development of projects under ABD area and others associated with Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL).

The traders on Monday met CEO of smart city Aditya Singh and urged him to bring changes in the development project map as it also included the private properties. They also asked him to take all stakeholders into confidence while chalking out a development plan of the area. The private parties currently having possession of the land have questioned the smart city for including their land in the development work without taking them into confidence. There is no clarity among the stakeholders if the religious places, shops and other private properties coming in way of the projects would be shifted.

Under Area Based Development (ABD) plan, development projects are to come up in around 342 acreas in Jawahar Chowk, TT Nagar. Of the total land, 85 acre is still under the possession of private players, however, disregarding this the Smart City authorities have included the land in their projects.