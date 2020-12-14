Bhopal traders question inclusion of pvt properties in Smart city's development projects, meet CEO

BHOPAL: The traders and other stakeholders at Jawahar Chowk have approached Bhopal Smart City Corporation seeking clarification on the development works being planned on 85 acres of land, which is currently under the possession of private parties. The Smart City does not have ownership of the 85 acres of land which currently houses educational institutions, religious shrines, business establishments and other private buildings. The 85 acres of land is yet to be taken over by the Smart City for development of projects under ABD area and others associated with Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL).
The traders on Monday met CEO of smart city Aditya Singh and urged him to bring changes in the development project map as it also included the private properties. They also asked him to take all stakeholders into confidence while chalking out a development plan of the area. The private parties currently having possession of the land have questioned the smart city for including their land in the development work without taking them into confidence. There is no clarity among the stakeholders if the religious places, shops and other private properties coming in way of the projects would be shifted.
Under Area Based Development (ABD) plan, development projects are to come up in around 342 acreas in Jawahar Chowk, TT Nagar. Of the total land, 85 acre is still under the possession of private players, however, disregarding this the Smart City authorities have included the land in their projects.
The traders said that the land is under the possession of private persons, educational institutes and religious trusts and without the consent of all stakeholders, no developmental work can be taken on it. In past the smart city has faced resistance from the people and traders over projects in their area.
The traders rued that Smart City took possession of land at Jawahar Chowk earlier, but they did not allot shops to all displaced traders. Besides, a few who were allotted shops are finding it hard to carry out their business at new locations.
To ensure no opposition to the new projects, the authorities at smart city should first talk to the locals and then come out with the project map. Rakesh Jain, a trader said they have asked officials to redesign a map and if they went ahead with the old plan and the traders would take to streets. He said they will apprise the chief minister about their issues.
Now, in the ABD area and other projects like widening of roads and Boulevard Street, haat bazaar, stadium and road stretching from Old MLA Quarters to New MLA Quarters is underway , the authorities need to take into confidence all traders who fear that their shops would be shifted, the traders said.