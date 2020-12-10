Bhopal Smart City puts offers on table before potential investors

BHOPAL: The authorities at Smart City put before the potential investors all the services and facilities they have in the offing. In the pre-bid meeting on Thursday, the businessmen showing interest in the Smart City projects were informed in detail about the services the Smart City would offer once they invest in their development projects.

The Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) had invited bids for its land and plots in the ABD area around TT Nagar.

The investors were invited for a pre-bid meeting on Thursday where they were informed about the fact that smart city will ensure every permission required for development of infrastructure on the land, based on land use. Investors sought to know whether encroachment around the land will be a trouble for them. Smart City officials assured that all the clearances required, will be procured by smart city.

The investors will not have to worry about any legal trouble ahead, the officials said. They were also told that there will be a single-window system for getting all permissions from town and country planning, building permission and others.

Smart city will also develop a help desk for the investors who are making investment in a government project for the first time. The smart city officials also told investors about the other facilities in the ABD area.